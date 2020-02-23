Juvenile intentionally sets fire to home; 1 hospitalized

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A juvenile set fire to a Muskegon Heights Home Saturday night, sending the elderly woman who lived in the house to a local hospital.

According to authorities, shortly after 9 p.m. police and fire were dispatched to the 2300 block of Eighth Street on reports of a house fire. Crews found an elderly woman on the porch just inside the door, unable to make it out.

The officer helped the woman to safety but she was transported to Mercy Hospital for smoke inhalation. She is listed in good condition and is expected to fully recover, police said. A cat was also saved from the home.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames but information lead officers to believe the fire may have been arson. Fire and police worked together to identify evidence and potential suspects, later a juvenile was identified as the suspect in setting the blaze, officials said.

The name of the suspect is not being released at this time.