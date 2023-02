NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash and fuel spill closed a lane of US-31 in Norton Shores Thursday afternoon, backing up traffic.

Around 3:30 p.m., the Norton Shores Police Department said a jackknifed semi-truck and fuel spill was blocking part of southbound US-31 at Airline Highway.

The left lane was still open but traffic was backed up, police said. They advised drivers to avoid the road and find another route.

It was not clear how long the road would be blocked or what caused the crash.