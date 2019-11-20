Investigators look for cause of house explosion

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews dug through fractured remains of a home in rural Muskegon County Wednesday, trying to figure out what caused an explosion there a day earlier.

A father and his 17-year-old son sustained serious burns but are expected to survive. Brandon Stock was in serious condition at Grand Rapids hospitals Wednesday, while son Riley Stock had improved and was listed in fair condition.

Michigan State Police said Wednesday investigators had confirmed that no sort of criminal action caused the explosion.

Investigation continues into exact cause of yesterday’s house explosion in Muskegon County’s Egelston Township that critically injured a father and son. More @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/3d2Z3CLug9 — Barton Deiters (@ReporterBartonD) November 20, 2019

The blast flattened the Stocks’ home on Barnes Road north of Evanstan Avenue in Egleston Township, between Ravenna and Muskegon, on Tuesday afternoon. The father and son were in the basement when it happened and had to be freed.

Neighbors described a loud boom and concussion, with one woman saying it was the “loudest thing” she had ever heard and a family member who lives nearby saying it was like “a bomb.” Another witness said he saw flames reaching above the trees.