Couple who found KKK items in cop house had previous contact

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — New details were released about the incident involving the Muskegon police officer fired after KKK memorabilia was found on the wall of a home he was selling.

The report reveals details about both the officer and the couple who found the items and their prior contacts with this officer.

Former Muskegon police officer Charles Chuck Anderson was fired 10 days ago following an internal affairs investigation into the complaint by citizen Rob Mathis who saw a framed KKK application on a bedroom wall as he and his wife Reyna toured the officer’s home during an open house last month.

Rob Mathis is African-American, Reyna Mathis is Hispanic.

The 421-page report includes interviews with Anderson who said the KKK application was part of a large historical collection most of which had been put in storage, although there were no other similar items in the home at the time the Mathis’ toured it.

Anderson told investigators that the Confederate flags on items in the house were part of his devotion to the 1970s television series “Dukes of Hazzard.”

Anderson denied any bias.

The Mathises were also interviewed by internal affairs describing their shock at finding the items.

They both said they had no memory of ever having contact with Anderson previously.

However, police records show multiple encounters between Anderson and the couple responding to drunken domestic disputes.

In July of 2008, Anderson pulled over Rob Mathis for allegedly speeding on Spring Street near Catherine Avenue.

The police report claims that they both refused to comply with Anderson’s commands and that Reyna Mathis punched Anderson in the eye.

Reyna Mathis ended up sentenced to 60 days in jail for assaulting a police officer.

She was again arrested and lodged in jail in October of 2008 after she was involved in an alleged drunken assault of a person at the Brews and Cues bar.

The report includes Anderson’s multiple commendations and reviews that have him scoring around 4 on a scale of 5 for his performance.

There were also multiple interviews with officers of color who allegedly told investigators that Anderson had never showed any bias they were aware of.

However, the decision was made by Chief Jeffrey Lewis to fire Anderson after he met with community leaders in the community.

The executive summary concludes: