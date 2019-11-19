Man, teen son hurt in house explosion near Ravenna

The remains of a house in Egleston Township following an explosion on Nov. 19, 2019.

EGLESTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after an explosion at a house between Muskegon and Ravenna, authorities say.

It happened Tuesday afternoon on Barnes Road north of Evanston Avenue in Egleston Township.

The victims are a man and his 17-year-old son, News 8 was told. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, though their conditions were not immediately clear.

“I know that there are second-degree burns, at least, and fairly serious injuries burn-wise, but I don’t have a lot of information on that either right now,” Muskegon County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Shane Brown told News 8 at the scene.

BREAKING: Multiple injuries reported after house explodes near Ravenna.

Neighbors reported hearing and feeling a loud concussion when the blast happened, saying they could feel it in their chest.

“It shook the windows and stuff was falling off the walls,” a family member who lives nearby and hurried to the house said. “It sounded like a bomb.”

The house was flattened. Later, white smoke could be seen rising from the rubble while firefighters kept spraying water on it.

The cause of the explosion is not yet known. Capt. Brown said there was no immediate indication of anything suspicious.