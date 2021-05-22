Hundreds participate in Muskegon 5K obstacle run

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Hundreds of people took part in a 5K obstacle course in Muskegon Saturday morning.

The ForeShore Adventure Run happened at Pere Marquette park. Proceeds from the annual run went to the Muskegon Rescue Mission, which helps people in West Michigan who are experiencing homelessness.

“Every runner that comes down and does this gets a shirt, gets an award, a great day on the beach — and they provide twenty meals for a homeless individual,” Dan Skoglund, the executive director of Muskegon Rescue Mission said.

Event organizers say the annual run featured over 20 obstacles on the beach. About 800 people went through the course.