MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A new ‘Humans of Muskegon’ program invites residents to hear the stories of their neighbors.

The program, in collaboration with the Muskegon Area District Library, Muskegon Community College and Hackley Public Library, kicked off Wednesday with the release of 15-minute recorded stories from Muskegon County residents who have dealt with things like prejudice, health struggles and more.

The stories include Sherri Coulibaly talking about her battle with cancer, Operation Black Sheep founder Robert Bowyer talking about his time in the military and the post-traumatic stress that followed, couple Thomas Shaffer and Steve Neubauer talking about navigating being gay, married and Christian, and Jeffrey VanDyke talking about standing tall while using a wheelchair.

“The community partners hope to foster a greater understanding among residents, break down societal barriers, and contribute to the creation of a more empathetic and inclusive community,” the Muskegon Area District Library said in the Wednesday announcement of the program.

Humans of Muskegon is inspired by the ‘Human Library’ that started in Denmark.

Patrons are invited to engage with the stories at two events, one on Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Egelston Branch of MADL and the other on April 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the MCC Gerber Lounge.

“Attendees will have the opportunity to ‘check out’ our Human books for one-on-one or small group 20-minute conversations, fostering open dialogue and understanding,” MADL said. “The public is encouraged to attend these sessions to listen, engage, and develop a better understanding of the rich tapestry that makes up our community.”

For more information and to listen to the recorded stories, go to madl.org/humans.