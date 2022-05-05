MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of the best BBQ teams around will be in Muskegon this weekend, competing against each other for a great cause.
The Catholic Charities West Michigan Holy Smokes BBQ competition is raising money to support Muskegon services, including foster care, adoption, health programs and counseling.
Holy Smokes will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pigeon Hill Brewing in Muskegon. Tickets are $50 and are available at Pigeon Hill Brewing or online.
