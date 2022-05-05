MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Some of the best BBQ teams around will be in Muskegon this weekend, competing against each other for a great cause.

The Catholic Charities West Michigan Holy Smokes BBQ competition is raising money to support Muskegon services, including foster care, adoption, health programs and counseling.

A previous Catholic Charities West Michigan Holy Smokes BBQ competition. (Courtesy)

Holy Smokes will take place from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Pigeon Hill Brewing in Muskegon. Tickets are $50 and are available at Pigeon Hill Brewing or online.

For a conversation with Karol Maurer, the director of development for Catholic Charities West Michigan, watch the video in the player above.