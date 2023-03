HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — First responders are at the scene of a crash near Fremont.

It happened at the intersection of Holton Road and Ewing Road in Holton Township, Muskegon County dispatch told News 8.

Crews have shut down the road.

It is not yet known what lead up the crash or the extent of injuries, if any. News 8 is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.