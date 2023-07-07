NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s first state park projects funded by the American Rescue Plan Act are wrapping up, including a major renovation in West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says P.J. Hoffmaster State Park on Friday reopened its entire day-use area — one that was closed so a stretch of roads and parking lots could be repaved, including an added shoulder to allow more room for pedestrians and bike traffic.

It was a project that was long overdue, park management said.

“We have been maintaining these roads for a very long time,” Hoffmaster State Park unit manager Melissa VanderVelde told News 8 in March. “They’re in pretty rough shape. So, we’ve been putting down several tons of hot patch(es) and cold patch(es) over the last 11 years that I’ve been here.”

The project at Hoffmaster is one of four that is now complete, along with upgrades at Interlochen State Park in Grand Traverse County, Mitchell State Park in Wexford County and Hartwick Pines State Park in Crawford County.

With Phase 1 complete, Phase 2 will begin. Hoffmaster’s campground will close for the remainder of the 2023 season. The DNR plans to upgrade water and sewer lines, reconstruct roads throughout the campground and finish the bike path.

Phases 1 and 2 are expected to cost approximately $4.5 million.

There will be a third phase of upgrades at Hoffmaster. Phase 3 will begin next year and include a second bathroom facility and updated visitor center.