Hit-and-run suspect arrested again after violating bond

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man already accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in Norton Shores last year is back in jail after getting caught drinking.

Muskegon County Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirmed that police spotted Gregory Asquith drinking, a violation of his bond, in Grand Haven Tuesday and soon arrested him.

The crash happened Nov. 24 on Seaway Drive near Seminole Road. Authorities say Asquith hit and killed Francis Houck, 53, and then took off.

MLive reports that Asquith, who has a history of drunken driving, was initially arrested for the crash in December and later released after posting bond. He is charged with driving on a revoked license causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in death and tampering with evidence.

His bond has been revoked.