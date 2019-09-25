High waters force Muskegon street to close months early

by: WOODTV.com staff

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Higher water levels and shoreline erosion are forcing Muskegon officials to close a city street months earlier than normal for public safety reasons.

The city posted video on Facebook Wednesday of the dangerous conditions leading to the closure of Beach Street between Lakeshore Drive and Beachwood Park. The video showed waves crashing onto the street in front of stopped vehicles.

The city says conditions on Beach Street are already hazardous during storms and will likely worsen in the coming months.

Muskegon officials say city crews will install the seasonal closure signs around noon Wednesday — roughly three months ahead of the normal closure date.

