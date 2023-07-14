NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy has issued a contamination advisory for Muskegon Lake’s Water Sports Park in North Muskegon after high bacteria levels were reported Thursday.

A beach survey from the Grand Valley State University Robert B. Annis Water Resources Institute found the water was discolored due to algal bloom and the beach had goose feces covering the shoreline along with a “moderate” amount of algae.

State E. coli standards say that people should not swim in water that has more than 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters. The Annis survey put the levels at the Water Sports Park at 326.

The Annis institute monitors the beach once per week for five weeks during the monitoring season.

The advisory will stay in place until testing shows E. coli drop below the recommended level of more than 130 E. coli per 100 ml.