Hackley Public Library hosting several events for Black History Month

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The staff at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon are preparing to celebrate Black History Month with several events.

“Black History Month is huge! We’re so excited to celebrate this great month full of a lot of events and we’re kicking it off with a wonderful gospel event,” Mallory Metzger with Hackley Public Library said.

The schedule for the month includes seven different Black History Month events. The gospel kick off will feature music from Chiquetta “Chi Chi” Woods and Jeremie Jake Harris. The library will also be hosting a trivia contest, poetry night and a soul food dessert contest where members of the community can submit their best creation.

Metzger says the library wanted the events to highlight different parts of Black culture.

“Really just kind of embracing everything that there is to do with this phenomenal culture. There’s so much that we can learn, so much we can share with the community and these are all very important things,” she said.

Metzger says they will host a Black hair care clinic this month as well. At the clinic, hairstylist Nietra Hood will share tips on how to care for and style natural textured hair.

“Many of the programs that we have are going to be limited seating in person, but they will also be available to enjoy virtually via zoom,” said Metzger.

The full list of events is as follows:

Gospel Kick-Off Event! – Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 6 p.m.

BHM Trivia Contest – Saturday, Feb. 5 at 2 p.m.

Open Mic Poetry Night – Monday, Feb. 7 at 6 p.m.

Sweet Soul Food Dessert Contest – Saturday, Feb. 12 at 2 p.m.

Upcycled Poetry for Teens – Saturday, Feb. 19 from noon to 3 p.m.

Black Hair Care Clinic – Monday, Feb. 28 at 6 p.m.

BHM Scavenger Hunt – Ongoing through February

Quilt Squares Take and Make – Available beginning Feb. 1

For more information or to sign up for the events ahead of time, visit the library’s website.