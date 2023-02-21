MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A new five-week workshop at Hackley Public Library in Muskegon is all about helping parents teach their kids valuable lessons early in life.

The ‘1, 2, 3 Play with Me!’ workshop is designed to help teach kids about early literacy, nutrition, speech and language skills, as well as music and movement.

Various experts in the community will come in every week during the month of March to help lead the workshops.

Organizers say it will allow kids and adults to explore different sensory play stations in a fun and relaxed environment.

The Hackley Public Library ‘1, 2, 3 Play with Me!’ workshop will take place every Wednesday in March from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. It’s for children ages 1 through 4.

Register for the free workshop here.