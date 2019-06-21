Photos: Inside ‘horrific’ home containing 150 rabbits

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Volunteers with Pound Buddies say they got the shock of a lifetime when they found more than 150 rabbits in a Muskegon home.

Shelter staff say they were called to the Catherine Avenue home after the tenants were evicted and left the animals behind.

Images sent to 24 Hour News 8 show garbage, debris, feces and rabbits throughout the home.

“I was totally shocked. I never dreamed it was happening right there,” said neighbor William Anderson.

Anderson said the couple who lived in the home were only there for a few years and mostly kept to themselves.

“I don’t know what they started doing, but I guess raising bunnies,” said Anderson.

Pound Buddies teamed up with Wonderland Rabbit Rescue and Harbor Humane Society to remove the rabbits from the home Tuesday.

One rescue volunteer told 24 Hour news 8 she’d never seen anything like it. She said while most of the rabbits looked healthy, many had parts of their ears chewed off.

While about 50 of the rabbits have been taken to other shelters for care, most of the rabbits are being housed at Pound Buddies in Muskegon Township. Shelter workers say they now have just as many rabbits as dogs.

Pound Buddies volunteers say the community has stepped up in a big way, agreeing to foster and adopt some of the bunnies.

“It’s just been awesome, the way the community has come out and people are coming in to volunteer and other rescue organizations that are helping to rehome them,” said volunteer Gina Doney.

The animal shelter still needs help. Pound Buddies is looking for additional volunteers age 18 or older to help it care for the rabbits and clean their cages. Pound Buddies says it’s also in need of donated supplies, including newspaper, water bottles and large creates.

24 Hour News 8 reached out to Muskegon area authorities about possible charges, but all the agencies said they’re not investigating the case. The homeowners listed on property records were not immediately available for comment.