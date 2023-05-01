MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Developers officially broke ground Monday on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe waterfront project in Muskegon.

In addition to building the biggest marina in the state in 30 years, the development will feature condos, an event center, a restaurant, retail space and offices. The sheriff’s office is also planning to locate its marine patrol unit there.

It is the first project for owners and developers Ryan and Emily Leestma, who are avid boaters.

“I don’t know that there’s anything more challenging than trying to fire up a large marina for the first time in 30 years on a Brownfield site in a market that still is trying to develop, so it’s probably about as big of a challenge we could find at the time,” Ryan Leestma said.

Construction at Adelaide Pointe in Muskegon on May 1, 2023.

“You see all of this space that was so closed off for so many years because of industry. To be able to open that up to the public again and have public parks by the water is really our vision,” Emily Leestma said.

Ryan Leestma said he first fell in love with the Muskegon area as child.

“I grew up on the south side of Chicago and my dad bought a place on Muskegon Lake in, like, 1993 and it changed my life and I fell in love with Muskegon. I think it’s the best spot to boat, fantastic beaches, just an enormous amount of recreational opportunities that people really haven’t had the chance to enjoy,” Ryan Leestma said.

The groundbreaking at Adelaide Pointe in Muskegon on a windy and rainy May 1, 2023.

Cindy Larsen, the president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce, says the project will help grow tourism in the area and create jobs.

“It’s a totally amazing project. It’s overwhelming at times because there’s so many wonderful facets,” Larsen said. “It was underutilized, or utilized for manufacturing decades ago, so to see it transform into recreation, housing, they plan to have a lot of public spaces as well; it’s going to be a destination for all of Michigan.”

People are expected to begin moving into the condos next year. The docks will be in before the end of the year and ready for the 2024 boating season.

“We’re gonna start floating in the docks probably about late July. The marina breakwater is going to be going in in June. There’s gonna be a ton of work that’s gonna be going on here from this point forward,” Ryan Leestma said.

For more information on the project, you can visit the Adelaide Pointe website.