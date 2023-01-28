Snow and ice lovers across the lakeshore enjoyed a day of winter fun on Jan. 28, 2023.

People filled the downtown streets of Muskegon for the 37th annual Snowfest. They competed in the cornhole and snow volleyball tournaments. Inside, restaurants warmed the crowds by serving up soup and chili for a cook-off.

One man told News 8 that the recent snow made the day extra special.

“We got plenty to make it look like Winterfest. Last week we didn’t have any snow so it was nice,” Mason Owczarzak said.

Hundreds gathered for the JCI Greater Muskegon Jaycee’s Annual Snowfest in downtown Muskegon on Jan. 28, 2023.

Landree Darnell and her best friend Layla Hubbard pose with their cardboard sled “Avocado Besties” on Jan. 28, 2023.

The cardboard sled race brought also brought out a crowd of smiling faces for the Winterfest in Grand Haven.

More than 200 people went down the slopes on their rides. Layla Hubbard and her best friend Landree Darnel said the race is their favorite part of the event.

They participated last year and thought they came back stronger than ever as they added more tape to keep their cardboard sled more secure.

“We’d like to thank our moms who helped us,” Hubbard said.

Families enjoy the cardboard sled race at the annual Winterfest in Grand Haven on Jan. 28, 2023.

Grand Haven’s Winterfest is far from over. The bonfire bash is still going on at the Harborfront parking lot and the events will conclude Sunday with the ski and snowboard competition.

Visit grandhavenwinterfest.org for a schedule of events.