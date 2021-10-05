GR man shot, killed in Muskegon; no arrests

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating after a Grand Rapids man was shot and killed in Muskegon early Tuesday morning.

The Muskegon Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 12:15 a.m. for a report of a shooting near the intersection of Terrace Street and Irwin Avenue.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim, identified as 63-year-old Earnest Hardy, of Grand Rapids, died at the scene, according to police.

No arrests have been made in the case and police did not release a suspect description.

It’s unknown what led to the shooting, which remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

