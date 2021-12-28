GR man pleads guilty to soliciting child porn from girls

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids man pleaded guilty to child pornography charges out of Muskegon County.

Chad Derry pleaded guilty in the 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon to incident exposure by a sexually delinquent person, aggravated manufacturing of child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime, according to court records.

In July 2020, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said Derry reached out to girls, many of them from West Michigan, via the internet and convinced them to take inappropriate photos and videos.

Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said they had identified several of the girls, they were looking for others who were contacted by Derry, who used the handle kmarie13131312 on Instagram. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 6.