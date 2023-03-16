GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A girl who was raped by a coach at a Muskegon elementary school is suing the attacker, the principal, the school district, the Boys and Girls Club where the attacker was a volunteer and the staffing firm involved in his hiring.

Lorenzo Murray, 40, is serving up to 30 years in a state prison after pleading no contest in 2020 to first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13.

The lawsuit filed by his victim, who is referred to by the pseudonym Jane Doe, was filed Thursday in federal court. It says that Murray raped her at least 10 times in 2016 and 2017 when she was sent to his office at Nelson Elementary for counseling or discipline and during Boys and Girls Club of the Muskegon Lakeshore gatherings also held at the school. The suit says that the girl “would return to class crying, and often, bleeding…” but that teachers and other staff never asked why or tried to help her.

Eventually, she reported the abuse to a middle school counselor, who called police. When police went to talk to Nelson Elementary Principal Brian Gramm, he told them allegations had arisen in 2016 that Murray molested another girl but “the allegations had been ‘dismissed’ due to lack of evidence.”

The lawsuit says that after Murray was sentenced to prison, Jane Doe was placed in the same classes as his children at Muskegon High School and that they harassed her.

“(Muskegon Public Schools) did nothing to mitigate the harassment or otherwise protect Plaintiff,” the suit says.

The suit also claims the school failed to conduct a Title IX investigation into Jane Doe’s case or the cases of the other girl who made molestation allegations and that it never took any action to prevent Murray from being alone with students.

Claiming a violation of Jane Doe’s federal and state civil rights, a failure to report abuse under state law, a failure to train staff, negligence, assault and battery, among other things, the suit asks for more than $75,000 in damages, plus attorney costs and fees.