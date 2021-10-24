Gas station shooting leads to homicide investigation

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Police were called to a Muskegon Heights gas station in the early morning hours Sunday following a shooting.

Authorities said the Muskegon Heights Police Department was dispatched to a shooting at the Shell Mart, located at 1 W. Sherman, at 2:24 a.m. Officers were advised one person had been shot and was still in the store.

When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old male, who was transported by ambulance to the hospital, where he later passed away from his injuries.

A second victim, a 31-year-old male, arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle and is currently being treated for his injuries, authorities said.

Detectives from the Muskegon Heights Police Department and the Michigan State Police have identified suspects in this case and are working to quickly apprehend the suspects involved in this homicide.