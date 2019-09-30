Gas leak triggers evacuations at Edgewood Elementary

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters say a gas leak in Muskegon Heights that forced Edgewood Elementary school students to evacuate is under control.

The Muskegon Heights Fire Department said it was contacted about the gas leak around 10:40 a.m. Monday. A school district representative said crews at the scene determined the leak was coming from the roadway at the southeast corner of the school property off Howden Street just south of East Summit Avenue. Firefighters say the potentially hazardous conditions merited moving all of the students out of the building.

The children were evacuated to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, located about two blocks east off East Summit Avenue and Hoyt Street.

In a news release sent out at 11:39 a.m., Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean said DTE Energy had the gas leak under control and air monitoring was underway. Dean said students should be allowed back into the building “shortly,” and said the district would have further updates.

It’s unclear what caused the gas leak.