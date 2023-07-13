MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The USS LST 393, a historic ship in Muskegon that dates back to World War II and now houses a museum, is in danger of sinking if it is not moved to land, but plans to move the ship have not worked out, according to the group that maintains it.

The ship, which sits at the Mart Dock on Muskegon Lake, has been in Muskegon for 75 years. A release from Jim Flood, executive director of the USS LST 393 Veterans Museum, explained it is almost 81 years old and its hull is in poor shape. Flood said that professional ship surveyors recommended putting the LST 393 on land to preserve it.

In recent years, a group of people — including state Rep. Will Snyder and former state Rep. Terry Sabo, with help from state Sen. Jon Bumstead — secured $2.8 million in Michigan Enhancement funds for what was termed the Third Street Wharf project, according to the release. It would have moved the LST 393 to the Third Street Wharf, which is owned by the Mart Dock company, and developed the remaining area of the wharf into a public park, Flood said.

But according to Flood, though an agreement to move the LST 393 to land on Third Street was nearly complete in September 2022, the city of Muskegon did not finish it.

Additionally, Flood said a small piece of land in between the Third Street Wharf property and a nearby hotel, the Shoreline, had been given to the city for public access. Though the donors intended the land to be used for the public, according to Flood, the city of Muskegon sold the land to the owners of the Shoreline hotel without gathering public input.

When the Mart Dock company, also known as West Michigan Dock and Market, filed a lawsuit “on behalf of the public” to put the land back into the public domain, Flood said the city “threatened” that the lawsuit would harm the Third Street Wharf project, which would have safely relocated the LST 393.

Flood said he was told at a June 26 meeting of stakeholders that the city was working to remove the grant funds for the Third Street Wharf project and divert them to other, unidentified waterfront projects.

Flood asked those who want the LST 393 to sit on Muskegon’s Third Street Wharf to contact the City Commission, the mayor, the city manager and various representatives.

In a statement, the city of Muskegon said it was awarded two State Enhancement Grants that totaled $2.8 million, which were intended to fund a wharf and park project along Muskegon Lake.

The city said a property swap was discussed that would involve the Mart Dock company receiving the campground portion and first row of parking at Fisherman’s Landing. In return, the city would receive the Third Street Wharf property to create a new park. There was discussion of moving the LST 393 to the Third Street Wharf to preserve the ship, according to the city.

But the city of Muskegon said multiple attempts to reach an agreement were unsuccessful, so it decided to also explore alternative community wharf projects that would fulfill the grant’s intent.

The city of Muskegon said staff members offered twice to use the grant funding to buy the Third Street Wharf from the Mart Dock company without any other property exchanges. The city said its proposal also included moving the LST to the Third Street Wharf and potentially becoming responsible for the ship. But according to the city, both of those offers were declined.

The city of Muskegon said it has never advocated for removal of the LST 393.

“We stand ready to partner for the preservation of the LST provided it is perpetually available as an asset for public education and enjoyment,” it said in a statement. “The city of Muskegon is proud to be home to the LST 393 and is prepared to play an active role in ensuring the ship’s future in Muskegon.”

The ship was built in 1942 and served as a warship until 1946, according to Flood. It was at Normandy on D-Day. The Mart Dock company bought the LST 393 in 1948. The ship served as a car ferry until 1973. After it was taken out of service, it was docked at Muskegon’s Mart Dock. In 2000, a group of volunteers worked to restore the LST 393 and ultimately turned it into a museum.