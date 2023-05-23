MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A fundraiser is underway in Muskegon Heights to help assist seniors graduating from high school.

News 8 talked with Jon Covington from the group known as the Community for Muskegon Heights Seniors.

The group’s members say these are challenging times for the students in the Muskegon Heights School System.

They say they want to do their part in assisting them with their last year of high school. The group says the goal is for the students have the best senior year possible.

You can donate in several ways including Cash App at $CFMHS or mailing a check or money order to Community Choice Credit Union at 121 W. Western Ave. Muskegon, MI 49440.

There is also a graduation party happening June 2 at 5pm at Muskegon Heights Academy.