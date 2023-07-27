FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fruitport Township will hold a public hearing to discuss zoning changes that would pave the way for a new Costco.

The township said it is considering a planned unit development revision request so that Costco Wholesale Corporation could add a big-box retail store along with a fuel facility at 6072 South Harvey Street. The developments would use vacant land along the street, according to the township.

The Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission will hold a public hearing Aug. 15 at 7 p.m. to discuss the idea. The hearing will take place at the Fruitport Township Hall, located on Airline Road.

The township hall will also take written comments on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.