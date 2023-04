The scene of a fire on Ellis Road in Fruitport Township on April 14, 2023.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — No people were injured in a house fire east of Norton Shores Friday, though two pets were killed.

The fire broke out on Ellis Road near Sheridan Drive in Fruitport Township. The Fruitport and Norton Shores fire departments responded.

No one was home when the fire broke out, the homeowner’s girlfriend told News 8, but a dog and cat were killed. The house sustained significant damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.