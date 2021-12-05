Fruitport Community Schools closed Monday as threat investigation continues

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fruitport Community Schools will be closed Monday as officials continue to investigate a threat of violence made against the school last week.

“Law enforcement officials are still working to clear the threat from last week,” Superintendent Jason Kennedy told News 8 Sunday. “It continues to be an active and ongoing investigation. I am hopeful that the threat will be cleared by law enforcement officials very soon.”

Fruitport Community Schools was among several West Michigan districts that shutdown Friday due to copycat threats that came after the mass shooting at Oxford High School. The number of school closures grew to more than 100 districts statewide by the end of the week.

In a post on the district’s Facebook page, Kennedy said the situation is being investigated by local law enforcement and at least one federal agency.

“As of this communication, the threat has not yet been deemed non credible by law enforcement officials,” the post stated.

Anyone with information pertaining to the threat is asked to come forward to law enforcement. OK2Say is also a tool that can be used to anonymously report tips