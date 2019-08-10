Friends identify Muskegon Co. crash victim

A photo of a crash in South Mill Iron Road and Apple Avenue in Muskegon Township. (Aug. 9, 2019)

MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Friends have identified the motorcyclist who died in a Muskegon Township crash as 29-year-old Jordan Schillaci.

The crash happened around 5:45 p.m. Friday on Apple Avenue, near the Mill Iron Road intersection.

Friends say Schillaci was friends with 33-year-old motorcyclist Dean Dilts Jr., who also died in a crash in the same area on July 1.

Police say Schillaci was traveling west on Apple Avenue when he crashed into a Dodge Journey that pulled out north from a parking lot just west of the intersection.

At the time, the Dodge Journey was attempting to cross all five lanes of Apple Avenue to get to another parking lot, police say.

Police say Schillaci later died at a local hospital.

The 29-year-old female driver of the Dodge Journey and her two passengers were also taken to the hospital with non-life threating injuries, police say.

-News 8 Whitney Burney contributed to this report