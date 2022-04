MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A cargo freighter ran aground at the Muskegon channel Thursday evening.

The 750-foot Kaye E. Barker, hauling a load of stone aggregate, got stuck on a sand bar, the U.S. Coast Guard said. No one was hurt.

The Coast Guard says it’s working with the Barker’s owner and salvage crews to free it from the sand bar. As of Friday, there were no concerns of pollution from the vessel.

It’s not yet known why the vessel ran aground.