A freighter that ran aground near the entrance to the Muskegon Channel on April 24, 2023. (Courtesy Albert TenBrock)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A freighter ran aground near the entrance to the Muskegon Channel Monday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said there were no reports of injuries and no imminent danger. It was unclear how long it would take to get the vessel moving again.

The website Boatnerd, which tracks vessels on the Great Lakes and in the St. Lawrence Seaway, identified the freighter as the Kaye E. Barker.