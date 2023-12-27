MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A freezer malfunction forced a nonprofit to throw away frozen meals for its meal delivery program.

AgeWell Services of West Michigan wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday that all frozen food was at room temperature for too long and had to be thrown away, canceling meal services through Wednesday.

The organization serves Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties.

AgeWell Services of West Michigan said it prepares for moments like this with “shelf-stable” emergency meals that can be given to participants.

“Please know we prepare for emergencies. All of our participants receive several shelf-stable, emergency meals to use during times we are not able to deliver. We have robust emergency plans in place to ensure our neighbors are safe and have food,” AgeWell Services of West Michigan said, in part, in the Facebook post.

People can donate to support AgeWell Services online.