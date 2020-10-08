Former Muskegon man sentenced for child porn

Muskegon County

by: WOODTV.com staff

A mug shot of James Russell. (April 2019)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of creating child pornography has been sentenced to prison time.

James Russell was sentenced Thursday afternoon to between 20 and 95 years in prison. He’s been credited for 447 days that he’s already served.

He was arrested in the Las Vegas area in March 2019 before being indicted in May 2019.

Russell was working as a teacher in Nevada when he was arrested and had worked as a teacher and principal elsewhere. Authorities say that at various times, he has also been a guardian, babysitter, coach, lifeguard, camp counselor and in youth ministry.

Russell has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct in multiple variables. Three other criminal sexual conduct charges have been dismissed.

