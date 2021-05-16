Foreshore Adventure Run returning to Pere Marquette Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A popular event held at Pere Marquette Park in Muskegon will be returning after being canceled last year because of COVID-19.

Muskegon Rescue Mission’s Foreshore Adventure Run will be held May 22

Organizers said new precautions will be taken at this year’s event to protect the community’s health.

“Our event has always featured a staggered start, but this year, runners will be released at a slower rate to keep groups at 35 or less. All participants, staff, and volunteers will also be required to wear masks during check-in and registration and take measures to socially distance themselves from others by a minimum of 6 feet,” said Dan Skoglund, executive director of the Muskegon Rescue Mission in a statement.

More information on the event and how to participate can be found at https://foreshore.org/