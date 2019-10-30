Food drive goal: 100,000 canned goods

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A southeast Michigan-based charity is attempting to break the world record for longest continuous line of canned foods with a holiday food drive.
Lisa Keck Kujawa is the founder of Golden Key Charity in Taylor, near Detroit. The charity focuses on raising awareness for childhood cancer. Every year, it hosts a “Soup and a Dollar” drive to raise money for the organization and collect canned goods to feed the homeless during holidays.
This year, the group is expanding the project to a massive scale.
It will attempt to collect 100,000 canned goods. It will also accept $1 donations to help build a new facility as a part of its childhood cancer awareness programs.
“Raising awareness is not the issue. Everyone knows about cancer, everyone knows about hungry people,” Kujawa said. “We really want to make a difference.”
Kujawa is asking local businesses and residents to join in and help collect or donate. A list of Muskegon drop-off locations are below:
- Hackley Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, 49440
- Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, 149 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon, 49440
- Ramos Auto Body, 2462 S Getty St., Muskegon, 49444
- City Hub Cyclery, 585 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440
- Shoreline Vision, 1266 E. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, 49444
- Vintage Redefined, 585 W Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440
- Fricano’s, 1050 W. Western Ave. Suite 200, Muskegon, 49441
- Getty Street Grill, 1572 S Getty St., Muskegon, 49442
- Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate Center, 1775 Evanston Ave., Muskegon, 49442
- Lake Forest Apartments, 581 Lake Forest Lane, Muskegon, 49441
- Smash Wine Bar, 415 W. Western Ave, Muskegon, 49440
- Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, 500 W. Western Ave. #1, Muskegon, 49440
- The Coffee Factory, 1402 Hudson St., Muskegon, 49441
- Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. #200, Muskegon, 49440
- Muskegon Community College, 221 Quarterline Rd., Muskegon, 49442
The official canned food drive is on Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Walker Arena, 470 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, 49440.
If you have questions, you can reach out to Kujawa using the contact information on the Facebook page for the event.