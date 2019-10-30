Food drive goal: 100,000 canned goods

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A southeast Michigan-based charity is attempting to break the world record for longest continuous line of canned foods with a holiday food drive.

Lisa Keck Kujawa is the founder of Golden Key Charity in Taylor, near Detroit. The charity focuses on raising awareness for childhood cancer. Every year, it hosts a “Soup and a Dollar” drive to raise money for the organization and collect canned goods to feed the homeless during holidays.

This year, the group is expanding the project to a massive scale.

It will attempt to collect 100,000 canned goods. It will also accept $1 donations to help build a new facility as a part of its childhood cancer awareness programs.

“Raising awareness is not the issue. Everyone knows about cancer, everyone knows about hungry people,” Kujawa said. “We really want to make a difference.”

Kujawa is asking local businesses and residents to join in and help collect or donate. A list of Muskegon drop-off locations are below:

Hackley Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, 49440

Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, 149 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon, 49440

Ramos Auto Body, 2462 S Getty St., Muskegon, 49444

City Hub Cyclery, 585 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440

Shoreline Vision, 1266 E. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, 49444

Vintage Redefined, 585 W Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440

Fricano’s, 1050 W. Western Ave. Suite 200, Muskegon, 49441

Getty Street Grill, 1572 S Getty St., Muskegon, 49442

Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate Center, 1775 Evanston Ave., Muskegon, 49442

Lake Forest Apartments, 581 Lake Forest Lane, Muskegon, 49441

Smash Wine Bar, 415 W. Western Ave, Muskegon, 49440

Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, 500 W. Western Ave. #1, Muskegon, 49440

The Coffee Factory, 1402 Hudson St., Muskegon, 49441

Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. #200, Muskegon, 49440

Muskegon Community College, 221 Quarterline Rd., Muskegon, 49442

The official canned food drive is on Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Walker Arena, 470 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, 49440.

If you have questions, you can reach out to Kujawa using the contact information on the Facebook page for the event.