Food drive goal: 100,000 canned goods

by: Whitney Burney

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A southeast Michigan-based charity is attempting to break the world record for longest continuous line of canned foods with a holiday food drive.

Lisa Keck Kujawa is the founder of Golden Key Charity in Taylor, near Detroit. The charity focuses on raising awareness for childhood cancer. Every year, it hosts a “Soup and a Dollar” drive to raise money for the organization and collect canned goods to feed the homeless during holidays.

This year, the group is expanding the project to a massive scale.

It will attempt to collect 100,000 canned goods. It will also accept $1 donations to help build a new facility as a part of its childhood cancer awareness programs.

“Raising awareness is not the issue. Everyone knows about cancer, everyone knows about hungry people,” Kujawa said. “We really want to make a difference.”

Kujawa is asking local businesses and residents to join in and help collect or donate. A list of Muskegon drop-off locations are below:

  • Hackley Library, 316 W. Webster Ave., Muskegon, 49440
  • Hot Rod Harley-Davidson, 149 Shoreline Drive, Muskegon, 49440
  • Ramos Auto Body, 2462 S Getty St., Muskegon, 49444
  • City Hub Cyclery, 585 W. Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440
  • Shoreline Vision, 1266 E. Sherman Blvd. Muskegon, 49444
  • Vintage Redefined, 585 W Clay Ave., Muskegon, 49440
  • Fricano’s, 1050 W. Western Ave. Suite 200, Muskegon, 49441
  • Getty Street Grill, 1572 S Getty St., Muskegon, 49442
  • Jumpin’ Jupiter Skate Center, 1775 Evanston Ave., Muskegon, 49442
  • Lake Forest Apartments, 581 Lake Forest Lane, Muskegon, 49441
  • Smash Wine Bar, 415 W. Western Ave, Muskegon, 49440
  • Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, 500 W. Western Ave. #1, Muskegon, 49440
  • The Coffee Factory, 1402 Hudson St., Muskegon, 49441
  • Frauenthal Center, 425 W. Western Ave. #200, Muskegon, 49440
  • Muskegon Community College, 221 Quarterline Rd., Muskegon, 49442

The official canned food drive is on Nov. 21 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at L.C. Walker Arena, 470 W. Western Ave., Muskegon, 49440.

If you have questions, you can reach out to Kujawa using the contact information on the Facebook page for the event.

