Food bank gets $26K milk donation from Abdelkader, groups Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Justin Abdelkader, fourth from left, join representatives from dairy groups and SpartanNash Foundation to announce a donation toward fresh milk for pantry families. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Red Wings forward and Muskegon native Justin Abdelkader is working with dairy farmers to ensure families in need have access to milk.

In partnership with the SpartanNash Foundation, Abdelkader, Michigan-area Dairy Farmers of America and the United Dairy Industry of Michigan contributed $26,000 Thursday to the Food Bank Council of Michigan.

The donation will go toward purchasing more than 163,000 servings of fresh milk for Michigan families, according to the SpartanNash Foundation.

Abdelkader, who will soon welcome his first child, says he’s excited to contribute to such an important cause.

“As a professional athlete and soon-to-be father, I know how important nutrition is, and we have to give our kids the opportunity to learn to play and to excel. I think being a part of a mission like this is very important,” the former Grand Rapids Griffin said.

The donation took place during SpartanNash’s annual food show at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. SpartanNash says any food display products left after the show will be donated to local food banks and pantries.