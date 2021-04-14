Flying to Chicago? Muskegon airport adding third daily flight

Muskegon County

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Passengers flying out of Muskegon will soon have a third flight option to Chicago.

The United Express flight, operated by SkyWest Airlines, will make daily flights out of Muskegon County Airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport beginning June 3, the airport said in a Wednesday release.

It will be the third daily 35 minute direct flight from the county-owned airport, located at 99 Sinclair Dr, to Chicago. From O’Hare, passengers are able to fly to hundreds of locations.

