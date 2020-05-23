Flooding still causing problems in Muskegon Co.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — While many are using the Memorial Day weekend to relax and appreciate what they have, some folks are spending it frustrated.

Flooding from earlier in the week is still causing problems in the Muskegon area.

“We have no functioning sewer, water, any utilities,” said Mike Siroky, who lives north of Memorial Drive on Weber Road in North Muskegon. “I had to cut the electricity, as well. So, right now, it’s just in absolute salvage mode.”

In his estimation, this couldn’t be happening at a worse time, as the pandemic continues to strangle the economy.

A courtesy photo of flooding at Mike Siroky home in North Muskegon on May 23, 2020.

“People are out of work,” he said. “They don’t have the financial resources to do what’s next.”

He has never seen flooding like this in a decade of living here and he’s still looking for answers.

“I’ve called every authority out there and have had zero response,” he said.

Rich Warner, county emergency manager, told News 8 that the local state of emergency would be extended, and more than 1,200 homes were asked to conduct self-damage assessments. Afterward, they may be eligible for a loan from the Small Business Administration.

Flooding at Mike Siroky home in North Muskegon on May 23, 2020.

“I own everything I have,” said Siroky. “I don’t have a mortgage. But now they’re forcing me to get a mortgage and financially be burdened. Where before, we had no debt. So, it’s beyond catastrophic.”

But he’s over it and plans to bulldoze his home at his own expense as he comes up with a plan for his family.

“We’re moving out, we have to find a new home, and we have to try to put our life back together because it’s complete devastation,” he said. “Absolute devastation.”

You can file a damage assessment for possible relief in Muskegon County here.