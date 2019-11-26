Flooding effects Muskegon campground reservations

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon State Park’s Channel Campground will not be accepting advanced reservations for the 2020 camping season due to flooding, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources says.

They say if flooding subsides in the spring and the DNR’s recreational division deems the area safe, the campground will open for walk-in campers and on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“Public health and safety are our top priority, and we’ll open the campground back up as soon as it’s safe to do so. We appreciate everyone’s patience,” Greg Sherburn supervisor at Muskegon State Park said in a statement.

Once flooding subsides, the DNR says they will provide information on when the campground will open and about reservations on the Muskegon State Park web page.

The DNR says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers forecast even higher lake levels in 2020, causing more campsites to potentially flood. They say roads and pathways could become inaccessible.

For more information on Muskegon State Park, you can contact Greg Sherburn at 231.744.3480.

More information about DNR closures, can be found on the DNR’s web page.