2 fishermen rescued after falling into lake in Muskegon Co.

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say two fishermen were rescued after falling through an icy lake Sunday afternoon near Norton Shores.

They say it happened around noon at Pomona Park in Fruitport Township.

In a Facebook post, the Fruitport Township Police Department said a man became trapped in the lake when he went to help the initial victim out of the lake.

A rescue crew was able to get both fishermen out of the water.

One of the victims was transported to a local hospital due the cold water exposure.

Tape has been placed around the scene and police ask that people stay away from the area.