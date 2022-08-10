MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The first probable monkeypox case has been identified in Muskegon County, according to the county health department.

Muskegon Public Health investigators said they will notify close contacts to the case if necessary, but no other specific details will be released about the patient.

The latest case brings the statewide total to 73, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Cases of monkeypox have been found in several counties in West Michigan: Ottawa, Kent, Ionia and Montcalm as of Wednesday.

The viral illness spreads primarily through direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, bodily fluids or prolonged face-to-face contact, Muskegon Public Health says. Symptoms can include fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and exhaustion. First signs can be swollen lymph nodes and a rash.

Symptoms may appear up to three weeks after exposure and infection, and the rash usually lasts two to four weeks. Anyone can contract and spread the disease, but early data suggests that men who have sex with men make up a high number of cases, Muskegon Public Health said.

Although there are no treatments for monkeypox specifically, the smallpox antiviral drugs and vaccines may be used to prevent and treat it, according to the county health department.