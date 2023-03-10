MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities rescued an 83-year-old man from a house fire in Muskegon early Friday morning.

The Muskegon Fire Department said the house fire happened around 5:30 a.m. Friday on Manz Street near the intersection of E. Laketon Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, crews found flames at the rear of the house and discovered a person was still inside the house. Firefighters found the 83-year-old man in a bed in the living room and pulled him from the burning home. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to MFD.

A fire at a house in Muskegon on Friday, March 10, 2023. (Muskegon Fire Department)

One firefighter was injured, but the fire department said the injuries were not life-threatening.

Muskegon Department of Public Safety Deputy Director Jay Paulson said three others were also inside the house and were able to get out safely.

The fire started inside the garage, according to Paulson, but what sparked the blaze is under investigation.