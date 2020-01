MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say crews hit an old oil well at the future site of the Muskegon Convention Center.

Firefighters say they are on the scene of a hazardous materials incident at the construction site along Western Avenue near the Mercy Health Arena.

Muskegon Firefighters – IAFF Local 370 tweeted about the incident just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say crews are on scene assessing the situation.

Additional information was not immediately available.