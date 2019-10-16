Authorities are respond to a house fire in Muskegon Heights Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are calling a fire at a vacant house in Muskegon Height suspicious.

Muskegon County dispatchers told News 8 that they received a report around 6:10 a.m. Wednesday of a house fire near the intersection of Oakwood Avenue and Park Street.

Muskegon Heights Fire Department Lt. Mastenbrook said the house is vacant and no one was injured.

At this time, Mastenbrook said the fire is considered suspicious.

