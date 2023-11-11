MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters from several departments responded to a fire at a commercial building as it spread to another in Muskegon Saturday evening.

(Courtesy Muskegon Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 370).

Both witnesses and a dispatch camera spotted the fire coming from the roof of the “old bail bonds building” on Pine Street between E Walton Avenue and E Muskegon Avenue in Muskegon, according to a Facebook post from Muskegon Professional Firefighters. It then started to spread to the next building, firefighters said.

Crews from Muskegon Heights, Muskegon Township and an engine from North Muskegon headed to the scene to help.

It is not clear how the fire started or if anyone was inside the building.

