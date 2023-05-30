Authorities respond to a fire at the Century Foundry in Muskegon Heights on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of an industrial fire in Muskegon Heights Tuesday morning.

Muskegon Central Dispatch said the fire started around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday at Century Foundry Inc., located on Hovey Avenue between Park and 9th streets.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Dispatch said there are no reports of injuries.

Hazmat crews were called to the scene.

It’s unknown what caused the blaze.

News 8 has a crew at the scene, working to find out more information.