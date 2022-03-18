MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A firefighter was injured after responding to a serious kitchen fire Thursday evening.

Around 10:40 p.m., Muskegon Heights fire crews were sent to a home in the area of Ivory Avenue and Dyson Street for a kitchen fire.

The fire department said in a Facebook post that the fire was small in size but very serious. One person jumped from a second-story window, a cat was nearly killed and a firefighter was injured. The firefighter’s condition is unknown.

When crews first arrived, they were not told that someone was inside the home. The department said that this delayed rescue attempts and “could have resulted in a tragic outcome.”

Investigators believe that the fire was either caused by unattended cooking or a stovetop that was on.

“It shows the importance of not leaving food unattended while cooking. It is also a reminder of the importance of having an escape plan,” the post said.