MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are working to douse a fire at a Dollar General in Muskegon.

Witnesses say the fire sparked around 7 p.m. on Saturday at the store located at 381 E. Laketon Ave., near the Mercy Health Hackley Campus hospital.

Hours after the fire started, flames were still visible at the Dollar General on E. Laketon Avenue in Muskegon on March 27, 2021.

Details on what caused the fire weren’t immediately available. There were no initial reports of injuries.

News 8 is working to get more information on this breaking story. Check back with woodtv.com for the latest.