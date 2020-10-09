Fire guts vacant house in Muskegon Heights

The scene following a fire at a vacant house in Muskegon Heights on Oct. 9, 2020.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights firefighters doused a large fire Friday morning, but not before it destroyed a large vacant house.

The blaze broke out around 5:50 a.m. on Maffett Street near E. Delano Avenue. The Muskegon Heights Fire Department says the house was fully involved by the time its crews arrived. Video posted on Facebook shows huge flames leaping from the building.

Crews from Norton Shores and Muskegon were called in to help.

One firefighter got some debris in the eyes, but the injury was minor. No one else was hurt.

Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Chris Dean told News 8 the house was boarded up and there have been problems in the past with people taken down the boards and going inside. However, he said there wasn’t anything to indicate whether that happened before the fire started.

The cause of the fire is not yet clear. No utilities were connected at the property. Michigan State Police are helping with the investigation, which will likely last into next week.