MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was seriously injured in Muskegon Heights Saturday, firefighters say.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. near West Broadway Avenue and Park Street, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

The fire department said a person was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police are investigating, firefighters said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.